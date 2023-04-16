Two People Hurt in Sherburne County Crash

Two People Hurt in Sherburne County Crash

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when their vehicle slid off the snow-covered road.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. Sunday on westbound Highway 10 near Big Lake in Sherburne County.

Thirty-two-year-old Mauro Rodriguez of Willmar was the driver of the vehicle.  His passenger was 31-year-old Stephanie Rodriquez of Willmar.

Get our free mobile app

They were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US

From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports