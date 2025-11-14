GRANITE CITY SPORTS

ST. CLOUD AREA HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING TEAMS

Will bring the results of their events thru out the season!

(Returning Wrestlers)

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

Head Coach: Aarin Fredericksen

Grady Doering 12th 21-22 5th Sec.

Jack Hamak 12th 34-11 2nd Section

Connor Fredericksen 12th 12-26

Noah Newman 12th 15-9 4th Section

Tanner Hugg 12th 40-9 3rd Section

Sutton Kenning 48-8 2nd Section

Noah Orth 12th 20-22 4th Section

SARTELL SABRES

Head Coach: Cody Olson

Body Molitor 8th 3-9 6th Section

Tyler Plumski 10th 12-20 5th

Michale Kulua 11th 14-16 6th Sectioin

Logan Stang 11th 5-13 6th Section

Michel Hamak 12th 27-18 4th Section

Peyton Allen 12th 33-13 3rd Section

BECKER BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Travis Holt

Jacob Williams 10th 39-11 4th Section

Ryan Kujawa 8th 10-15 4th Sectioin

(121) Boston Kuschel 11th 36-4 3rd State

(133) Bennett Kujawa 11th 44-3 4th State

(160) Braydon Boots 11th 29-10 1st Section

Arden Gilrey 12th 21-26

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

Head Coach: Dwight Ballou

(131) Sam Strack 9th 35-11 4th Section

(114) Dalton Morthway 10th 10-7

(133) Seth Ramsdell 9th 27-12 2nd Section

(145) Axel Pastrick 10th 5-5

(139) Hayden Ramsdell 11th 33-11 3rd Section

(152) Noah Cameron 12th 32-7 5th State

(160) Kobi Cameron 12th 27-14 2nd Section

(189) Caden Peacock 10th 21-14 6th Section

(215) Ivan Petrich 12th 40-4 2nd State

(189) Chaz Gwost 12th 19-12

PIERZ PIONEERS

Head Coach: George “Skip” Toops

Rylan Gruber 11th 37-8 1st Section

Link Toops 11th 35-11 3rd Section

Gauge Johnson 10th 27-14 4th Section

Grady Young 10th 28-14 2nd Section

Hunter Prybilla 12th 9-14 5th Section

Brayden Melby 12th 38-9 3rd Section

Brecken Andres 11th 24-20 3rd Section

Jayden Zajac 10th 31-10 3rd Section

Bradley Tanner 12th 20-14 4th Section

Henry Hoffman 12th 26-14

ROCORI SPARTANS

Head Coach: Dustin Kramer

(107) Trey Kramer 10th 23-16 2nd Section

(114) Carter Kremer 9th 32-13 1st Section

Mason Moscho 10th 35-18 4th Section

Karmeron Moscho 12th 22-12 4th Section

Carson Alvardo-Kong 12th 25-24 6th Section

(172) Sawyer Minnerath 12th 21-25 5th Section

(215) Cooper Notch 10th 29-13 6th Section

(114) Connor Faber 10th

(127) Zac Humbert 11th

(139) Talen Kubesh 8th

(189) Zander Bitker 12th

(285) Gavin Reinhardt 12th

SAUK RAPIDS STORM

Head Coach: Derik Gilbertson

Aaron Rucks 10 0-3

Andrew Scholl 10 1-0

Brett Blomquist 11 3-1

Bryce Ness 11 13-26

Carter Barz 10 27-13 4th Section

Carter Pesta 11 29-19 3rd Section

Dylan Gapinski 11 5-12

Isaac Thiele 11 6-21

Jack Barz 12 22-12 3rd Section

Jackson Jennings 10 1-2

Mason Zwilling 10 1-1

Nathan Lieser 10 8-10

Taylin Nahouakhong 10 3-12

FOLEY FALCONS

Head Coach: Justin Bowland

(121) Bobby Sutorsom 9th 8-7 3rd Section

(138) Simon Brenny 10th 18-20 6th Section

(133) Jake Drexler 10th 14-18 6th Section

(139) Wyatt Wall 12th 34-9 2nd Section

(145) Jacob DeMarais 12th 29-10 3rd Section

(189) William Gutormson 12th 20-7 2nd Section

(215) Walker Harris 11th 14-20 5th Section

ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE LIGHTING

Head Coach: Ben Youngs

(15-12 Duals)

(139) Cassen Brumm 11th 30-5 2nd Section

(160) AJ Bogatzki 11th 9-20 5th Section

(285) Adam Klatt 12th 20-6 3rd Section

(133) Brayden Fobbe 11th 31-10

(145) Calin Harden 10th 4-4

(152) Tavin Long 10th 13-18

172) Landon Salmela

(189) Robby Halvorson 9th 4-6

(215) Ezra Manuel 10th

(285) Adam Klatt 12th 38-1

ALBANY HUSKIES

Head Coach Jamie Plumski

Colton Carlson 10th 10th 29-11 5th Section

Bert Schulte 11th 14-24 5th Section

Connor Plumski 11th 43-6 2nd State

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Head Coach: Alex Lange

Joel Theis 10th 18-20 2nd Section

(127)Carson Reis 11th 11-24 5th Section

(152) Casey Knettel 11th 15-18 2nd Section

(139) Wyatt Pilarski 12th 37-17 4th Section

(145) Lane Patrick 10th 8-9 4th Section

(160) Masyn Patrick 12th 46-0 State Champion

(172) Simon Boeckman 12th 45-8 3rd State

(215) Jaxon Bartkowicz 12th 45-4 2nd State

(189) Kolton Harren 12th 39-8 3rd Section

(285) Mason Lichy 12th 6-7 4th Section

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Jeremy Reiter

(13-5 Duals)

Tyson Meagher 8th 35-7 6th State

Jamison Meagher 10th 36-7 2nd State

Roman Roberg 11th 35-8 2nd Section

Braydon Kierstead-Hahn 11th 30-11 3rd Section

Isaac Mergen 11th 12-20 6th Section

Mason Hansen 11th 26-11 3rd Section

Brice Messer 12th 9-20 5th Section

Sam Brick 11th 8-14

Daniel Flint 11th 17-20

Colin Wendlandt 10th 2-3

Nicolas Utsch 9th 4-5

Alex Weber 9th 3-14

Nolan Roberg 9th 8-8

Destin Reiter 9th 3-4

Levi Kerzman 8th 5-5

EDEN VALLEY WATKINS EAGLES

Head Coach: Dan Berg

(12-13 Duals)

Carson DeMaris 9th 26-12 1st Section

Brody Gisben 11th 27-22 4th Section

John Weiss 11th 17-16 2nd Section

Ricky Waquera 11th 7-23 5th Section

Ryde Schmidt 11th 24-19 3rd Section

Nick Becker 12th 37-8 4th Section

Torii Berg 9th 5-10

Jase Rohrbeck 9th 9-10

Jackson Portner 12th 1st year out

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

Head Coach: Jordan Fester

Noah Jensen 9th 39-8 3rd Section

Noah DeRoo 9th 15-26 3rd Section

Jace Mueller 9th 12-21 5th Section

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

Head Coach: Spencer Elwell

Jackson Dietman 10th 17-16 5th Section

Brenden Mack 11th 8-20 4th Section

Jake Lenners 12th 33-11 2nd Section

KIMBALL EXPRESS

Head Coach: Mike Schindler

(114) Lance Schiefelbein 9th 3-25 4th Section

(127) Teagan VanNurden 9th 11-7 5th Section

(133) Miles Looman 9th 12-21 4th Section

(145) Karson Schmidt 10th 13-19 4th Section

(152) Cody Hendricks 9th 2-14

(160) Mark Schiefelbein 12th 36-6 4th State

(172) Frank Schiefelbein 12th 7-26 5th Section

(215) Garret Rosenow 11th 7-14 5th Section