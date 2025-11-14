Central MN Prep Wrestling Preview 2025
GRANITE CITY SPORTS
ST. CLOUD AREA HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING TEAMS
Will bring the results of their events thru out the season!
(Returning Wrestlers)
ST. CLOUD CRUSH
Head Coach: Aarin Fredericksen
Grady Doering 12th 21-22 5th Sec.
Jack Hamak 12th 34-11 2nd Section
Connor Fredericksen 12th 12-26
Noah Newman 12th 15-9 4th Section
Tanner Hugg 12th 40-9 3rd Section
Sutton Kenning 48-8 2nd Section
Noah Orth 12th 20-22 4th Section
SARTELL SABRES
Head Coach: Cody Olson
Body Molitor 8th 3-9 6th Section
Tyler Plumski 10th 12-20 5th
Michale Kulua 11th 14-16 6th Sectioin
Logan Stang 11th 5-13 6th Section
Michel Hamak 12th 27-18 4th Section
Peyton Allen 12th 33-13 3rd Section
BECKER BULLDOGS
Head Coach: Travis Holt
Jacob Williams 10th 39-11 4th Section
Ryan Kujawa 8th 10-15 4th Sectioin
(121) Boston Kuschel 11th 36-4 3rd State
(133) Bennett Kujawa 11th 44-3 4th State
(160) Braydon Boots 11th 29-10 1st Section
Arden Gilrey 12th 21-26
LITTLE FALLS FLYERS
Head Coach: Dwight Ballou
(131) Sam Strack 9th 35-11 4th Section
(114) Dalton Morthway 10th 10-7
(133) Seth Ramsdell 9th 27-12 2nd Section
(145) Axel Pastrick 10th 5-5
(139) Hayden Ramsdell 11th 33-11 3rd Section
(152) Noah Cameron 12th 32-7 5th State
(160) Kobi Cameron 12th 27-14 2nd Section
(189) Caden Peacock 10th 21-14 6th Section
(215) Ivan Petrich 12th 40-4 2nd State
(189) Chaz Gwost 12th 19-12
PIERZ PIONEERS
Head Coach: George “Skip” Toops
Rylan Gruber 11th 37-8 1st Section
Link Toops 11th 35-11 3rd Section
Gauge Johnson 10th 27-14 4th Section
Grady Young 10th 28-14 2nd Section
Hunter Prybilla 12th 9-14 5th Section
Brayden Melby 12th 38-9 3rd Section
Brecken Andres 11th 24-20 3rd Section
Jayden Zajac 10th 31-10 3rd Section
Bradley Tanner 12th 20-14 4th Section
Henry Hoffman 12th 26-14
ROCORI SPARTANS
Head Coach: Dustin Kramer
(107) Trey Kramer 10th 23-16 2nd Section
(114) Carter Kremer 9th 32-13 1st Section
Mason Moscho 10th 35-18 4th Section
Karmeron Moscho 12th 22-12 4th Section
Carson Alvardo-Kong 12th 25-24 6th Section
(172) Sawyer Minnerath 12th 21-25 5th Section
(215) Cooper Notch 10th 29-13 6th Section
(114) Connor Faber 10th
(127) Zac Humbert 11th
(139) Talen Kubesh 8th
(189) Zander Bitker 12th
(285) Gavin Reinhardt 12th
SAUK RAPIDS STORM
Head Coach: Derik Gilbertson
Aaron Rucks 10 0-3
Andrew Scholl 10 1-0
Brett Blomquist 11 3-1
Bryce Ness 11 13-26
Carter Barz 10 27-13 4th Section
Carter Pesta 11 29-19 3rd Section
Dylan Gapinski 11 5-12
Isaac Thiele 11 6-21
Jack Barz 12 22-12 3rd Section
Jackson Jennings 10 1-2
Mason Zwilling 10 1-1
Nathan Lieser 10 8-10
Taylin Nahouakhong 10 3-12
FOLEY FALCONS
Head Coach: Justin Bowland
(Returning Wrestlers)
(121) Bobby Sutorsom 9th 8-7 3rd Section
(138) Simon Brenny 10th 18-20 6th Section
(133) Jake Drexler 10th 14-18 6th Section
(139) Wyatt Wall 12th 34-9 2nd Section
(145) Jacob DeMarais 12th 29-10 3rd Section
(189) William Gutormson 12th 20-7 2nd Section
(215) Walker Harris 11th 14-20 5th Section
ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE LIGHTING
Head Coach: Ben Youngs
(15-12 Duals)
(Returning Wrestlers)
(139) Cassen Brumm 11th 30-5 2nd Section
(160) AJ Bogatzki 11th 9-20 5th Section
(285) Adam Klatt 12th 20-6 3rd Section
(133) Brayden Fobbe 11th 31-10
(145) Calin Harden 10th 4-4
(152) Tavin Long 10th 13-18
172) Landon Salmela
(189) Robby Halvorson 9th 4-6
(215) Ezra Manuel 10th
(285) Adam Klatt 12th 38-1
ALBANY HUSKIES
Head Coach Jamie Plumski
Colton Carlson 10th 10th 29-11 5th Section
Bert Schulte 11th 14-24 5th Section
Connor Plumski 11th 43-6 2nd State
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS
Head Coach: Alex Lange
(Returning Wrestlers)
Joel Theis 10th 18-20 2nd Section
(127)Carson Reis 11th 11-24 5th Section
(152) Casey Knettel 11th 15-18 2nd Section
(139) Wyatt Pilarski 12th 37-17 4th Section
(145) Lane Patrick 10th 8-9 4th Section
(160) Masyn Patrick 12th 46-0 State Champion
(172) Simon Boeckman 12th 45-8 3rd State
(215) Jaxon Bartkowicz 12th 45-4 2nd State
(189) Kolton Harren 12th 39-8 3rd Section
(285) Mason Lichy 12th 6-7 4th Section
PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS
Head Coach: Jeremy Reiter
(13-5 Duals)
Tyson Meagher 8th 35-7 6th State
Jamison Meagher 10th 36-7 2nd State
Roman Roberg 11th 35-8 2nd Section
Braydon Kierstead-Hahn 11th 30-11 3rd Section
Isaac Mergen 11th 12-20 6th Section
Mason Hansen 11th 26-11 3rd Section
Brice Messer 12th 9-20 5th Section
Sam Brick 11th 8-14
Daniel Flint 11th 17-20
Colin Wendlandt 10th 2-3
Nicolas Utsch 9th 4-5
Alex Weber 9th 3-14
Nolan Roberg 9th 8-8
Destin Reiter 9th 3-4
Levi Kerzman 8th 5-5
EDEN VALLEY WATKINS EAGLES
Head Coach: Dan Berg
(12-13 Duals)
Carson DeMaris 9th 26-12 1st Section
Brody Gisben 11th 27-22 4th Section
John Weiss 11th 17-16 2nd Section
Ricky Waquera 11th 7-23 5th Section
Ryde Schmidt 11th 24-19 3rd Section
Nick Becker 12th 37-8 4th Section
Torii Berg 9th 5-10
Jase Rohrbeck 9th 9-10
Jackson Portner 12th 1st year out
BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS
Head Coach: Jordan Fester
Noah Jensen 9th 39-8 3rd Section
Noah DeRoo 9th 15-26 3rd Section
Jace Mueller 9th 12-21 5th Section
ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS
Head Coach: Spencer Elwell
Jackson Dietman 10th 17-16 5th Section
Brenden Mack 11th 8-20 4th Section
Jake Lenners 12th 33-11 2nd Section
KIMBALL EXPRESS
Head Coach: Mike Schindler
(Returning Wrestlers)
(114) Lance Schiefelbein 9th 3-25 4th Section
(127) Teagan VanNurden 9th 11-7 5th Section
(133) Miles Looman 9th 12-21 4th Section
(145) Karson Schmidt 10th 13-19 4th Section
(152) Cody Hendricks 9th 2-14
(160) Mark Schiefelbein 12th 36-6 4th State
(172) Frank Schiefelbein 12th 7-26 5th Section
(215) Garret Rosenow 11th 7-14 5th Section