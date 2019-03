The Tech Tiger volleyball team was taken down to the wire but ultimately emerged as winners against Big Lake 3-2 (25-14, 25-15, 20-25, 24-26, 15-8).

The Tigers will play against Sartell Friday night at 7 p.m. at Sartell High School.

ELSEWHERE:

Apollo 0, Monticello 3

Brainerd 0 @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

THURSDAY:

Spectrum @ Cathedral 7 PM

Milaca @ ROCORI 7 PM