The Cathedral Crusaders volleyball team topped Little Falls in straight sets Tuesday night at Cathedral High School. CHS is now 13-6 on the season with one match remaining in the conference.

Senior Morgan Prom recorded her 2,500th career set assist in the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Willmar 3, Sartell 1

ROCORI 3, Alexandria 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Tech 1

Brainerd 3, Apollo 1