High School Sports Schedule Thursday September 5

High School Sports Schedule Thursday September 5

photo courtesy of Nicole Urbowicz

Volleyball:

Tech at Brainerd
ROCORI at Fergus Falls
Apollo at Alexandria
Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Detroit Lakes
Foley at Cathedral
Albany at Pierz
Becker at Annandale
Minnewaska at Melrose
BBE at Holdingford
ACGC at Kimball
Royalton at Eden Valley-Watkins
Paynesville at Maple Lake
Pequot Lakes at Little Falls

Boys Soccer:

Detroit Lakes at Sartell-St. Stephen
Central Minnesota Christian at Cathedral
Little Falls at St. John's Prep
Minnewaska at Melrose
Princeton at Becker

Girls Soccer:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Moohead
Apollo at ROCORI
Cathedral at Albany
St. John's Prep at Little Falls
Princeton at Becker
Melrose at Pelican Rapids

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush at Detroit Lakes (Triangular)

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Cathedral-Apollo-St. John's Prep vs. Tech @ Apollo

Cross Country:

Cathedral at Holdingford

 

Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures

Categories: high school sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports