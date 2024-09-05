High School Sports Schedule Thursday September 5
Volleyball:
Tech at Brainerd
ROCORI at Fergus Falls
Apollo at Alexandria
Moorhead at Sartell-St. Stephen
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Detroit Lakes
Foley at Cathedral
Albany at Pierz
Becker at Annandale
Minnewaska at Melrose
BBE at Holdingford
ACGC at Kimball
Royalton at Eden Valley-Watkins
Paynesville at Maple Lake
Pequot Lakes at Little Falls
Boys Soccer:
Detroit Lakes at Sartell-St. Stephen
Central Minnesota Christian at Cathedral
Little Falls at St. John's Prep
Minnewaska at Melrose
Princeton at Becker
Girls Soccer:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Moohead
Apollo at ROCORI
Cathedral at Albany
St. John's Prep at Little Falls
Princeton at Becker
Melrose at Pelican Rapids
Girls Tennis:
St. Cloud Crush at Detroit Lakes (Triangular)
Girls Swimming/Diving:
Cathedral-Apollo-St. John's Prep vs. Tech @ Apollo
Cross Country:
Cathedral at Holdingford