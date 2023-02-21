High School Sports Results/Schedule
Girls Basketball:
Rogers 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 41
Willmar 76, Big Lake 44
Little Falls 56, Swanville 35
BBE 73, Pine River-Backus 35
Boys Basketball:
Eden Valley-Watkins 70, Foley 69
Sauk Centre 58, Montevideo 48
Tuesday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Section 8AA Quarterfinals
St. Michael-Albertville at Sartell-St. Stephen, 6pm
Brainerd at Moorhead
Section 5A Quarterfinals
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Little Falls, 6pm
Princeton at Cambridge-Isanti, 7pm
River Lakes at Cathedral, 6pm
Pine City area at Monticello, 5pm
Boys Basketball:
Apollo at Willmar
Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen
Rocori at Tech
Little Falls at Cathedral, 6pm
Girls Basketball:
St. Cloud Crush at Rocori
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
Little Falls at Cathedral, 4:30