High School Sports Results Thursday September 22
Girls Soccer:
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Tech 0
(Chloe Turner scored 3 goals and Kaia Gack scored a goal for the Sabres. Sartell is 10-0-1)
Cathedral 5, Melrose 0
(Ava Schmidt scored a goal and added an assist. Bailey Schneider, Camryn Balfanz, Hope Schueller, and Taylar Schaefer scored a goal for Cathedral)
Detroit Lakes 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Big Lake 1, Becker 0
Boys Soccer:
Cathedral 2, Pelican Rapids 0
(Jacob Oliver and Jack Stang each scored a goal for Cathedral)
Tech 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Detroit Lakes 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Minnewaska 1, St. John's Prep 0
Becker 7, Big Lake 0
Volleyball:
Cathedral 3, Albany 2
(25-27, 25-12, 25-20, 24-26, 15-11)(Kayla Sexton had 25 digs and 21 kills for Cathedral. Olivia Prom and Cammy Sand each had 19 set assists for the Crusaders).
Milaca 3, Foley 2
(25-13, 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 11-15)
Willmar 3, Apollo 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
(31-29, 25-27, 21-25, 16-25)(Alexis Helmin had 12 kills and Ava Athman had 10 kills and 12 digs)
Rocori 3, Brainerd 0
Kimball 3, Maple Lake 0
ACGC 3, Royalton 1
Eden Valley-Watkins 3, BBE 1
Girls Tennis:
Brainerd 5, St. Cloud Crush 2
Foley 5, Aitkin 2
Foley 4, Mora 2
Girls Swimming/Diving:
Cathedral/St. John's Prep lost to Milaca, 95-91. Olivia Scheeler won four events. Madelyn Doschadis was a multple event winner and Elizabeth Krueger won the 500 freestyle.