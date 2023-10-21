High School Sports Results Friday Oct. 20

photo courtesy of St. Cloud School District 742

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) --  A light day in high school sports on Friday because most games took place on Wednesday due to the MEA Weekend.

Rocori had two games in high school volleyball, as they took part in the Moorhead Tournament.

Rocori 1, Dilworth/Glyndon/Felton 2

(25-7, 21-25, 13-15)

Spring Lake Park 0, Rocori 2

(15-25, 19-25)

 

