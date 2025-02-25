High School Sports Results Monday February 24
Girls Basketball:
Section 8-4-A Play-In Game
Bemidji 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 21
(Bemidji will play at top seeded STMA Wednesday).
Boys Basketball:
Willmar 74, ROCORI 61
Browerville 77, St. John's Prep 60
(The Johnnies were led in scoring by Derrick Yang and Michael DeMars with 15 points each.)
Upsala 57, LPGE 47
Montevideo 76, Melrose 52
Tuesday's Schedule:
Boys Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Apollo
Fergus Falls at Tech
Chisago Lakes at Becker
Kimball at ACGC
Albany at Little Falls
Mora at Foley
Paynesville at BBE
Holdingford at Eden Valley-Watkins
Osakis at St. John's Prep
Maple Lake at Royalton
Legacy Christian at Annandale
Milaca at Pierz
Sauk Centre at Spectrum
Watertown-Mayer at Litchfield
Girls Basketball:
Section 5-3-A Play-In
Big Lake at Zimmerman
Section 5-1-A Play-In
St. John's Prep at East Central