High School Sports Results Monday February 24

Girls Basketball:

Section 8-4-A Play-In Game

Bemidji 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 21

(Bemidji will play at top seeded STMA Wednesday).

Boys Basketball:

Willmar 74, ROCORI 61

Browerville 77, St. John's Prep 60

(The Johnnies were led in scoring by Derrick Yang and Michael DeMars with 15 points each.)

Upsala 57, LPGE 47

Montevideo 76, Melrose 52

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Apollo

Fergus Falls at Tech

Chisago Lakes at Becker

Kimball at ACGC

Albany at Little Falls

Mora at Foley

Paynesville at BBE

Holdingford at Eden Valley-Watkins

Osakis at St. John's Prep

Maple Lake at Royalton

Legacy Christian at Annandale

Milaca at Pierz

Sauk Centre at Spectrum

Watertown-Mayer at Litchfield

Girls Basketball:

Section 5-3-A Play-In

Big Lake at Zimmerman

Section 5-1-A Play-In

St. John's Prep at East Central