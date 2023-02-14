High School Sports Results Monday February 13
Boys Hockey:
Holy Angels 5, Cathedral 1
(The Crusaders are 12-12 overall and will host Monticello in the regular season finale' on Thursday. Section tourney play begins a week from today).
River Lakes 3, Becker-Big Lake 1
Girls Basketball:
Willmar 64, St. Cloud 49
Becker 91, Minnehaha Academy 89
Albany 60, Pierz 36
Holdingford 63, Milaca 43
Eagle Ridge Academy 37, St. John's Prep 25
Royalton 60, Spectrum 37
Little Falls 57, Aitkin 41
Boys Basketball:
Spectrum 95, Maple Lake 36
Tuesday's Schedule:
Boys Basketball:
Apollo at Tech
Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral at Foley
Alexandria at Rocori
Girls Basketball:
St. Cloud at Little Falls
Rocori at Alexandria
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen
Pequot Lakes at Cathedral
Boys Hockey:
Mound-Westonka at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Duluth East at St. Cloud
Buffalo at Sartell-St. Stephen
Brainerd at River Lakes
Girls Hockey:
Section 6A Semifinals
River Lakes at Willmar, 7:00