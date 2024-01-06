High School Sports Results Friday, January 5th
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Rockford 54, New London-Spicer 66
Dassel-Cokato 56, Blake 77
Paynesville Area 81, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 39
Pequot Lakes 40, Albany 54: Zeke Austin had 17 points, and Sam Hondl 14 points to lead the Huskies.
Foley 74, Milaca 52
Sartell 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 68
St. Cloud Tech 78, St. Cloud Apollo 63
Little Falls 65, St. Cloud Cathedral 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
St. John's Prep 47, International School of MN 38
Kimball 68, Maple Lake 23: Mazie Jurek was Kimball's leading scorer with 17 points.
Paynesville 53, Royalton 60
Aitkin 21, Little Falls 50
Rocori 51, Detroit Lakes 63
Holdingford 56, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 45
Rockford 32, New London-Spicer 71
BOYS HOCKEY:
Mora-Milaca 3, Moose Lake Area 1
Windom 5, Becker-Big Lake 6
Prairie Center 5, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 6 (OT): Anton Haataja scored the game-winning goal for Litchfield.
Hutchinson 0, Little Falls 1: Carter Oothoudt scored for the Flyers.
GIRLS HOCKEY:
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1, Delano-Rockford 4
Warroad 8, St. Cloud 3: Jenna Amundson, Maggie O'Hara, and Lauren Juncewski scored for the Crush.
