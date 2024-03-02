Huskies’ Hockey Teams Falter In Friday Sports Recap

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

-St. Cloud State fell to the University of Denver 6-2 at home. Denver jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and increased the lead to 4-0 after two. The Huskies cut the lead to 4-1 in the third on a goal by Adam Ingram. The Pioneers would answer back to increase the lead to 5-1. Tyson Gross would score around the 8-minute mark to make it 5-2 but that is all the closer SCSU would get. The two teams play again on Saturday night.

Matt Krohn, University of Minnesota Matt Krohn, University of Minnesota loading...

--The University of Minnesota dominated Michigan on their way to a 6-2 victory. Jaxson Nelson led the way with his first collegiate hat trick and Oliver Moore scored twice in the win. It was the team’s 8th straight home win and secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Conference Tournament.

Get our free mobile app

Dave Harwig, St. Cloud State University Dave Harwig, St. Cloud State University loading...

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

- It was a rough start to their best-of-three-game WCHA playoff series as St. Cloud State would get shut out by the University of Minnesota-Duluth 5-0 on Friday. After a scoreless first period, the Bulldogs put up two goals in the second and held a 2-0 lead after two. UMD scored three more times in the third for the final margin. The Huskies will need to win Game 2 on Saturday in order to force a Game 3.

-- The Minnesota Golden Gophers lost to Minnesota State-Mankato 5-4 in the first game of their best-of-three WHCA playoff series. It was a tight game all the way through with the score tied 4-4 late into the third period when Mankato’s Kamryn Van Batavia scored with just 1:38 remaining to get them the win. Ella Huber scored her first career hat trick to lead the Gophers. Like St. Cloud State, Minnesota must win Saturday to force a game three or be eliminated.

JUNIOR HOCKEY:

-- The St. Cloud Norsemen fell to the Austin Bruins on Friday 1-0. The two teams will faceoff again on Saturday.

-- The Granite City Lumberjacks took down the Rochester Grizzlies 6-4. Thomas Gerum and Parker Mitchell each scored twice for the Jacks. Granite City will take on the Alexandria Blizzard on Saturday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

--Both of the College of St. Benedict’s games were canceled on Friday due to inclement weather. The Bennies have two games scheduled for Saturday, weather permitting.

--The Gophers clobbered Fordham 10-2 on Friday. Fordham held an early 2-0 lead that would not last long as the U of M would tie things up in the bottom of the first. The Gophers would put up 4 runs in the second inning highlighted by a three-run-homerun off the bat of Jess Oakland. Minnesota would increase the lead in the fourth inning to 8-2 and then scored twice more on a two-run -HR by Kayla Chavez. The Gophers will take on Fordham again on Saturday as well as a 2nd game against Kentucky.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

--The Gophers game against Pacific was postponed due to rain.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud

10th Annual Butterfly Release Honors Lost Loved Ones in St. Cloud