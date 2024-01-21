High School Sports Results Saturday, January 20

photo - Dave Overlund

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Sauk Centre 59, New London Spicer 53

BOYS HOCKEY:

Crookston 1, Little Falls 4:  Lucas Jendro led the way for Little Falls with 2 goals. The Flyers also got scores from Carter Oothoudt and Joey Welinski, and Isaak Kalis made 22 saves.

St. Cloud 3, Blake 2 - OT:  Max Kiffmeyer scored twice, including the game-winner for the Crush at 2:08 of overtime. Nick Bierschbach got the other goal for St. Cloud, and goalie Ben Glaesman made 21 saves in the win.

GIRLS HOCKEY:

Luverne 3, River Lakes 6: River Lakes got two goals apiece from Sophia Hess and Aubree McDonagh. Adelie Greely and Addie Olson scored the other two goals for River Lakes.

Centennial-Spring Lake Park 7, St. Cloud 0

Roseau 2, Brainerd-Little Falls 1 - OT

WRESTLING:

Sauk Rapids-Rice took part in the Eastview Lightning Invite on Saturday and placed 10th with 62 points. They had several wrestlers place individually too

Team Results:
Wayzata 191.5
Scott West 162.5
Little Falls 149
Eastview 142
Faribault 131.5

Sauk Rapids-Rice 62 (10th)

Individual Results:

127 - Carter Pesta, 6th place, 10 team points.

133 - Vance Barz, 2nd place, 20 team points.

139 - Jack Barz, 2nd place, 22 team points.

201 - Carter Koltes, 5th place, 8 team points.

