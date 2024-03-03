Micah Davis Defends Titles – High School Sports Results Sat., 3/2

STATE BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING FINALS:

CLASS AA

200 Yard Medley Relay: Sauk Rapids-Rice - 8th place - 1:36:62

200 Yard Freestyle: Micah Davis - Tech/Cathedral/Rocori/Becker - 1st Place - 1:36:74 an Automatic All-American record time. Truett Carlson - Sartell-St. Stephen - 12th place - 1:45:46.

200 Yard IM: Cash Walz - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 3rd Place - 1:49:60 an All-American Consideration time.

1 Meter Diving: Hayden Zabinski - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 6th place - 417.75

100 Yard Butterfly: Micah Davis - Tech/Cathedral/Rocori/Becker - 1st Place - 46.94 an Automatic All-American record time.

100 Yard Freestyle: Jackson Hoyda - Sartell-St. Stephen - 14th place - 48:23

500 Yard Freestyle: Truett Carlson - Sartell-St. Stephen - 13th place - 4:47:42

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Sartell-Stephen - 8th place - 1:27:41

100 Yard Backstroke: Garret Broman - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 8th place - 52:13

100 Yard Breaststroke: Cash Walz - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 4th place - 56:09 an All-American Consideration time. Evan Scapanski - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 16th place - 59:81

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Sartell-St. Stephen - 7th place - 3:12:32. Sauk Rapids-Rice - 14th place - 3:15:70

Overall Team Rankings: Sauk Rapids-Rice - 9th place - 84. Sartell-St. Stephen - 13th place - 58. T ech/Cathedral/Rocori/Becker - 19th place - 42.

CLASS A

200 Yard IM: Charlie Bobick - St. Cloud Apollo - 5th place - 1:57:78

100 Yard Butterfly: Hunter Jokinen - St. Cloud Apollo - 5th place - 52:65

100 Yard Freestyle: Cade Jacobson - St. Cloud Apollo - 15th place - 50:25

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: St. Cloud Apollo - 8th place - 1:29:01

100 Yard Breaststroke: Charlie Bobick - St. Cloud Apollo - 10th place - 59:48

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: St. Cloud Apollo - 9th place - 3:18:16

Overall Team Rankings: St. Cloud Apollo - 11th place - 77

STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT:

127A: Wyatt Novitzki - Holdingford - 5th place

139A: Mason Patrick - Holdingford - 2nd place

152A: Sawyer Simmons - Royalton-Upsala - 4th place

160A: Drew Lange - Holdingford - 3rd place

172A: Luke Bieniek - Holdingford - 4th place

189A: Peyton Hemmesch - Paynesville - 4th place

285A: Brandon Mugg - Royalton-Upsala - 6th place

107AA: Davey Maldonado - Rocori - 3rd place. Boston Kuschel - Becker - 5th place

114AA: Bennett Kujawa - Becker - 3rd place

121AA: Cyler Ruhoff - Foley - 3rd place. Cayden Neisen - Little Falls - 6th place

133AA: Vance Barz - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 4th place

139AA: Kaden Nicolas - Becker - 1st Place

145AA: Landen Kujawa - Becker - 3rd place

152AA: Drew May - Becker - 5th place

160AA: Alex Jennissen - Foley - 6th place

172AA: Owen Angell - Becker - 6th place

189AA: Carson Gellerman - Big Lake - 3rd place. Mason Orth - Rocori - 5th place.

215AA: Ivan Petrich - Little Falls - 3rd place

285AA: Grady Minnerath - Rocori - 2nd place

172AAA: Jaxon Kenning - St. Cloud Tech - 2nd place

189AAA: Sutton Kenning - St. Cloud Tech - 5th place

112GIRLS: Chloe Wehry - Sartell-St. Stephen - 3rd place

148GIRLS: Annabelle Gutormson - Foley - 5th place

235GIRLS: Camryn Kenning - St. Cloud Tech - 1st Place

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Litchfield 38, Eden Valley-Watkins 42

New London-Spicer 58, Morris-Chokio-Alberta 70

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 52, Paynesville 63: The Bulldogs were led by Brayden Pung with 17 points, Abe Brummer had 15 points, and Bryce VanderBeek had 14 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Royalton 33, Albany 70 - (Class 2-A, Section 6 Quarterfinal) The Huskies' had balance in their top scorers with Tatum Findley at 18 points, Kylan Gerads with 17 points and Alyssa Sand had 16 points. Royalton was led by Kylie Waytashek who had 13 points.

Little Falls 20, Alexandria 66 - (Class 3-A, Section 8 Semifinal)

Sartell 38, St. Michael-Albertville 75 - (Class 4-A, Section 8 Semifinal): Sartell was led in scoring by Kaia Gack with 17 points.

Annandale 72, St. Cloud Cathedral 53 - (Class 2-A, Section 6 Quarterfinal): The Crusaders' top scorer was Ellie Voth with 17 points. The Cardinals were led by Emerson Helget with 16 points.

Totino-Grace 53, Becker 38 - (Class 3-A, Section 5 Semifinal)

Osakis 20, Holdingford 61 - (Class 2-A, Section 6 Quarterfinal)

Dassel-Cokato 38, Providence Academy 95 - (Class 2-A, Section 5 Quarterfinal): Dassel-Cokato's top scorer was Riley Harrison with 14 points.

