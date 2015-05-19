High School Schedule- Tuesday

Cold weather and damp conditions forced the postponement of a pair of baseball games in the area Monday. Both the Brainerd at Tech game and the Cathedral at ROCORI game were moved to Wednesday evening.

Tuesday's schedule features a matchup between undefeated Cathedral and Mora at the MAC in St. Cloud. The Crusaders narrowly defeated Mora 4-3 on April 28th. Tonight's game can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan beginning with the pregame show at 6:50.

ELSEWHERE:

Brainerd @ Fergus Falls

ROCORI @ Alexandria

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids

Tech @ Sartell

Monticello @ Apollo

SOFTBALL

Holdingford @ ROCORI (Subsection)

Cathedral @ Little Falls (Subsection)