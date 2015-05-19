High School Schedule- Tuesday
Cold weather and damp conditions forced the postponement of a pair of baseball games in the area Monday. Both the Brainerd at Tech game and the Cathedral at ROCORI game were moved to Wednesday evening.
Tuesday's schedule features a matchup between undefeated Cathedral and Mora at the MAC in St. Cloud. The Crusaders narrowly defeated Mora 4-3 on April 28th. Tonight's game can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan beginning with the pregame show at 6:50.
ELSEWHERE:
Brainerd @ Fergus Falls
ROCORI @ Alexandria
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids
Tech @ Sartell
Monticello @ Apollo
SOFTBALL
Holdingford @ ROCORI (Subsection)
Cathedral @ Little Falls (Subsection)