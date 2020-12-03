High School League Has Plan But Must Wait On Walz

The Minnesota State High School League met Thursday to unveil three different scenarios for the winter and spring high school seasons. However, youth sports are currently on hold based on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's emergency order, so the MSHSL needs the green light from him to proceed.

The first model suggests a start date of December 28th, which would be nine days after the current 'pause' of youth sports. In this model, practices for winter activities would begin on December 21st and would see one week removed from all activities, two weeks for hockey and three weeks for basketball.

The second model proposes a practice start date of January 4th with three weeks removed from all activities, four weeks from hockey and five weeks from basketball.

The third model would see practices not begin until January 18th, with five weeks removed from every activity, six weeks removed from hockey and seven weeks from basketball.

Governor Walz is not expected to address the resumption of youth sports until December 19th.