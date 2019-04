Here are the final scores in area high school football action from September 4th, 2015:

- St. Cloud Tech lost in a shootout to Bemidji , 42-28

- Alexandria blew out St. Cloud Apollo , 70-33

- ROCORI beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 24-6

- Moorhead stomped Sartell-St. Stephen , 36-7

- Becker dominated Little Falls , 64-7

- Princeton soundly beat Duluth East , 35-13

- Pierz shut out Melrose , 34-0