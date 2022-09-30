High School Football Results Friday September 30
Sauk Rapids-Rice 37, Bemidji 23
(Sauk Rapids improves to 5-0 and will play at St. Francis next Friday)
Sartell-St. Stephen 30, Moorhead 12
(The Sabres improve to 2-4 and will host Alexandria next Friday)
Milaca 26, Cathedral 19
(Cathedral drops to 1-4 and will play at Albany next Friday)
Tech 35, Apollo 0
(Tech ends 20-game losing streak. Tech is 1-5 while Apollo drops to 1-4)
Hutchinson 38, Rocori 14
(Rocori drops to 5-1)
Sauk Centre 21, Holdingford 8
Princeton 28, Albany 21
Brainerd 15, Alexandria 14
Watertown-Mayer 31, Annandale 21
Melrose 19, Montevideo 12
Little Falls 14, Foley 13
Morris 26, Pierz 24
BOLD 28, Maple Lake 6
Royalton 22, Paynesville 16
Kimball 42, Browerville 0