High School Baseball Weekend Recap

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well.

Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

FRIDAY APRIL 18th

BECKER BULLDOGS 8 MONTICELLO MAGIC 4

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Magic, they out hit them nine to four, including a pair of big home runs. The Bulldogs put up two runs in the second, third and the fifth innings. The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Kellen Kraning, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Sawyer Anderson closed it out with 1 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. The Bulldogs offense was led by Ethan Guck, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs for five RBIs. Isaac Daluge went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Josh Groskreutz earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Nevala went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kellen Graning and Reid McCalla both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run. The Magic starting pitcher was C. Deihle, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. T. Marcus threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Magic offense was led by E. Peters, he went 1-off-4 for a RBI and S. Stahbock went 1-for-3. T. Visness went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored run. C. King had a pair of walks, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. B. Holthaus and N. Anderson both had a walk and T. Marcus scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 9 BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 1

The Crush and the Lumberjacks each collected five hits, good defense and they were aided by eight walks. The starting pitcher for the Crush was Drew Lieser, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave four hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Elijah Novak threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Crush offense was led by Joe Hess, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Parker Schultz went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Max Kiffmayer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kayden Mork earned two walks, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Jackson Sheetz was credited for a RBI. Drew Lieser went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Noah Theis scored a run. Ben Schmitt went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaxon Kenning earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Colton Palmer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Payton Neadau, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Lindquist threw 1 1/3 inning, he recorded four strikeouts. Kobe Brown threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, five runs and three walks. Lawson Berg threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk. The Lumberjacks offense was led by Dylan Waukazo, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Fisher Ganske went 1-for-3. Jack Lundquist and Stonewall Gessner both went 1-for-3 with a walk. G. Gaske had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base, Peyton Neadau had a a walk and two stolen bases.

FOLEY FALCONS 7 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 6

The Falcons defeated their section rivals the Eagles, they were actually out hit by the Eagles six to five. The Falcons put up four big runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Falcons starting pitcher was Josiah Peterson, he threw 5 2//3 innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Derek Dahmen threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Reed Hermanson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for five RBIs. Jace Molitor went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Bryce Gapinski earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Wyatt Lueck went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and Josiah Peterson had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Dahmen was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brett Leabch earned a walk and he scored a run. The Eagles starting pitcher was Nolan Geislinger, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Landon Neiman threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. The Eagles offense was led by Max Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Landon Neiman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Nolan Berg went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Coltant Harff was credited for a RBI. Anthony Fink earned two walks, Lane Harff was hit by a pitch, Carson Schmitz had a stolen base and Myles Haag earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 3 MORRIS AREA/CA TIGERS 0

The Bulldogs out hit the Tigers eight to three and they played solid defense. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was B. Vanderbeck, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Bulldogs offense was led by Esau Nelson, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored aa run. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Brandon Carlson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brayden Pung and Abe Brunner both went 1-for-3 and B. Vanderbeck earned a walk. B. Vanderbeck went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Sam Brick had a stolen base. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Tigers was Alex Asmus, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Riley Asmus threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by K. Breuer, he went 1-for-3, Jace Kleindl went 1-for-2 and Jack Kehoe went 1-for-1. Ozzy Jeron and Landen Gibson both earned a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 7 ROYALTON ROYALS 4

The Pioneers were out hit by the Royals nine to eight, but a huge home run for the Pioneers gave them a come from behind win. They put up four big runs in the sixth inning. The Pioneers starting pitcher was Max Barclay, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Chase Becker closed it out with two innings in relief for the save, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by by Max Barclay, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Reese Young went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Kaden Kruschek went 1- for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Chase Becker earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI and W. Woitalla went went 1-for-4. Nate Solinger went 1- for-1 with two stolen bases and Brayden Haberman went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and he scored a run. The Royals starting pitcher was a Brady Yourczek, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Marcus Hayes threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he issued two walks. The Royals offense was led by Ethan Albright, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs. Brady Yourczek went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base, Keaton Nelson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. John Bzdok went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Jonah Schneider earned a walk. Matthew Swenson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Leibold and Marcus Hayes both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 5 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 3

The Huskers out hit the Central Mn. Conference rivals the Cubs nine to five and they were aided by five walks and solid defense. The starting pitcher for the Huskers was Drew Lange, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded twelves strikeouts. David Heinen threw one inning to earn the save, he gave up two hits and one walk. The Huskers offense was led by Masyn Patrick, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Conner Breth went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Lange had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for two RBIs and Luke Bieniek earned a walk. Dirks Opatz went 3-for-3 and Jaxon Bartkowicz went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Dominic Harta went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Maverick Novitzki went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Will Pilarski earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. The Cubs starting pitcher was Nathan Serbus, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Bryan Knaus threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and a walk. The Cubs offense was led by Mason Daniella, he went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and Clay Faber went 1-for-4. Bryan Knaus went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Hank Meyer was hit by a pitch. Brandon Hinkemeyer went 1-for-4, Ronnie Arnold earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Nathan Serbus earned a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 8 KMS FIGHTING SAINTS 7

The Jaguars and the Fighting Saints each collected six hits, their starting pitcher was Ethan Mueller, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Aiden Mueller gave up one hit, one run and one walk and Luke Illies closed it out, he recorded one strikeout. The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Illies, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIS, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Owen Paulson went 2- for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Dingmann earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Kaden DeRoo went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Brett DeRoo was hit by a pitch. Aiden Mueller went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ryan Jensen earned two walks, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a run. The Fighting Saints starting pitcher was Jared Cortez, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Evan Zimmer threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Fighting Saints offense was led by Hunter Engelke, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Evan Zimmer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jeff Olson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Clayton Olson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Logan Johnson earned a walk. Luke Jeseritz had three stolen bases and he scored a run, Jared Cortez scored a run and Logan Rudningen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

MAYER LUTHERAN 6 ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY FALCONS 3

The Mayer Lutheran crew out hit the Falcons six to five, their starting pitcher was Zach Jacobs, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ben F threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by by Zach Jacobs, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Levi Hahn went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Lukas McGill went 1-for-4. Jack Lorenz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he has a walk. Isaiah Ingram went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Cayden Olson had a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Noah Lennartson earned two walks and he scored a run and Seth Aldrich earned a walk and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Falcons was Tucker Johnson, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Isaiah Renne threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs and four walks. Rowan Molinaro threw 1 2/3 inning, he recorded three strikeouts. The Falcons offense was Tucker Johnson, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jonas Morrison went 2-for-3 and Regan Elton went 1-for-4. Eric Fester went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Cam Giese earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Rowan Molinaro went 1-for-3 and Brody Straumann earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.