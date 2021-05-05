High School Baseball Recaps

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

ROYALTON ROYALS 21 HOLDINGFORD HUSKIERS 0 (5 Innings)

(Monday May 3rd @ Holdingford) Central Mn. Conference

The Royals defeated their Central MN Conference rivals the Huskers, they collected fourteen hits, including four doubles and two triples. This gave their pitching staff a great deal of support. Carter Petron started on the mound for the Royals, he threw one inning, recorded a strikeout. Brady Petron threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Leibold threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits. Grayson Suska threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Blake Albright threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Royals offense was led by Carter Petron, he went 3 for 4 with a triple and a double for 4 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Grayson Suska went 2 for 4 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run. Brady Petron went 2 for 2 with a double for 2 RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he score three runs. Drew Yourczek went 2 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he earned a walk. Brady Brezinka went 2 for 3 with a double fro a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Zach Cekalla went 1 for 2 for 3 RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Leibold went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Will Gorecki had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for 2 RBI’s and Nick Kolbo went 1 for 1 for a RBI and he score a pair of runs.Tyler Swenson earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Davin Fountain scored three runs and Blake Albright earned a walk.

The Huskers starting pitcher Rob Voler gave up three hits, eight runs and five walks. Isaac Fowler threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs and he issued three walks. Conor Klocker threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and two walks. Cohl Clear threw one inning , he gave up three hits and two runs. Luke Bieniek threw one inning, he issued a walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Huskers offense was led by Sam Harren went 1 for 2 with a double, Cohl Clear and Drew Lange both went 1 for 3. Nick Hanson and Connor Klocker both earned a walk and Tanner Tomesek was hit by a pitch.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 16 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 15

(Monday May 3rd @ Maple Lake) Central Mn. Conference)

The Irish edge out their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Cubs with three big runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Their was a total for thirty four hits in this slug fest. Noah Beffel started on the mound for the Irish, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Scanlon threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Nathan threw the final two innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he had one strikeout.

The Irish offense was led by Barry Scanlon, he went 3 for 4 with two doubles for 4 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Marcus Weimar went 2 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored two runs. Eddy Neu went 4 for 6 for 2 RBI’s and he scored once. Noah Beffel went 1 for 5 for 3 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Jost went 2 for 6 and he scored a run and Nathan Zander went 1 for 5 with a double for a RBI. Sam Marquette went 1 for 3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored. Cooper Lagan went 2 for 3, with one walk and scored two runs. Luke Goetz was credited for 2 RBI’s, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Skyler Gruba, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Donna threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Ashton Hanan, he went 3 for 5 with a home run for 5 RBI’s and he scored thee runs. Cody Leither went 3 for 5 with two doubles for 2 RBI’s and he scored three runs. Austin Donnay went 4 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. Cater Lyrek went 2 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s, a stolen baseman. Ace Meyer went 3 for 5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Devin Waldorf had a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Blake Brutger went 2 for 5 and he scored two runs. Alan Schmidt had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Matt Young went 1 for 2 and he scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 12 BBE JAGUARS 4

(Tuesday May 4th @ Watkins) Central Mn. Conference

The Eagles defeated the CMC rivals the Jaguars, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a double. Michael Bautch their starting pitcher threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Myles Dziengel, he went 2 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Geislinger went 2 for 3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Nistler went 1 for 4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Armondo Walker went 3 for 3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Landon Neiman went 1 for 4 with a walk and he scored two runs. Jackson Geislinger went 1 for 3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Gavin Mathies was credited for a RBI and Michael Bautch earned a walk. Braden Neiman went 1 for 1 with a sacrifice, a walk and he scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher, Will VanBeck started on the mound, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Jaguars offense was led by Will VanBeck, he went 1 for 2 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Gavin Kampsen went 1 for 3 with a double and Easten Hagen went 1 for 3. Peyton Winter and Tanner Shelton both earned a walk and Wyatt Steffensen had a stolen base.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 8 BBE JAGUARS 4

(Tuesday May 4th @ Watkins) Central Mn. Conference

The Eagles defeated their CMC rivals the Jaguars, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. This gave Jackson Geislinger their game No. 2 starter on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jared Geislinger threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Gavin Mathies, he went 2 for 5 with two doubles for two RBIs and Caden Neiman went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Armondo Walker went 2 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Geislinger was credited for a RBI, he earned three walks and he had two stolen bases. Myles Dziengel went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Landon Neiman went 2 for 4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jackson Geislinger earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Michael Bautch was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Sam Nistler earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Wyatt Steffensen, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Andrew Weller, he went 2 for 4 with a home run and Gavin Kampsen went 1 for 4 for two RBIs. Luke Dingmann went 1 for 1 for a RBI and Ben Waller went 1 for 2. Ethan Hagen earned a walk and he scored a run and Will VanBeck had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Payton Winter was hit by a pitch, Ryan Jensen had a sacrifice and Tanner Shelton scored a run.

UPSALA/SWANVILLE 9 ROYALTON ROYALS 5

(Tuesday May 4th @ Royalton)

The USA team defeated the Royals, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and seven players collecting hits. Levi Lampert was the USA starting pitcher, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Gavin Koelter, he went 4 for 5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Cooper Theischafer went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Binek went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Haden Chuba went 2 for 4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Levi Lampert went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jeremy Mugg went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Tyson Leners went 1 for 4. Luke Harren and Tony Boeckermann both scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher, Carter Petron threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Jacob Leibold threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Grayson Suska threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and he recorded a strikeout. Blake Albright threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he retired the two batters he faced.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Brezinka, he went 1 for 4 with a triple for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Petron went 1 for 4 a RBI and Brady Petron went 2 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew Yourczek went 1 for 3 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Will Gorecki went 1 for 2 with a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Swenson earned a walk and he scored a run, Grayson Suska and Zach Cekalla both were hit by a pitch.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 5 ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 0

(Tuesday May 4th @ Sartell) Central Lakes Conference

The Sabres defeated their cross town rivals the Eagles, backed by a very good pitching performance by Chase Heying. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just one hit and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Charlie Kent, he went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1 for 3 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Tyler Gentile went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and Austin Henrichs earned two walks and he scored a run. Steven Brinkerhoff earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Kalen Lewis and Blake Haus earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher Ashton Miller threw five innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jonah Petko threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Will Allenspach went 1 for 2 for the Eagles.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 10 SCA EAGLES 0 (5 Inn.)

(Tuesday May 4th @ Sartell) Central Lakes Conference

The Sabres defeated their CLC rivals the Eagles in game No. 2 of their double header. The Sabres collected eight hits, including a pair of doubles, a triple and a home run. This gave their starting pitcher a good cushion to work with. Tyler Gentile started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Steven Brinkerhoff, he went 2 for 3 with a home run and a triple for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Haus went 2 for 3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 1 for 1 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kalen Lewis went 1 for 2 with a double and he scored a run. Tyler Gentile went 1 for 2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Jacob Merrill went 1 for 3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Charlie Kent was credited with a RBI and Jack Greenlun earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Ambrosier, Carsen Gross and Jalen Vorpahl all had a stolen base and each scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher Grant Stadther threw three innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, and he issued a pair of walks. James Nyberg threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and issue one walk.

The Eagles offense was led by Alex Hausmann. Hayden Schmitz and Elian Mezquita went 1 for 3. Erassy Antsino went 1 for 2, Luke Boettcher earned a pair of walks and Will Allenspach earned a walk.

TECH TIGERS 12 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 6

(Tuesday May 4th @ TECH) Central Lakes Conference

The Tigers defeated their CLC rivals, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and two triples. This gave their starting pitcher, Brady Kenning good support to work with. He threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts to earn the win. Henry Bulson threw 1 1/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Matthew Friesen, he went 2 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Blake Kilanowski went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Brady Kenning went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Westphal went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Andrew Johnson went 1 for 2 with a triple for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Thomas Hoffman went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jaden Mendel went 2 for 3 with a triple, one walk and he scored a pair of runs. Elijah Unze had a sacrifice for a RBI and Henry Bulson went 1 for 1 for a RBI. Lincoln Benson went 1 for 2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Gannon Aycock was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Otters starting pitcher Ian Stumbo threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Sorum threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits four runs and two walks. Jonah Sorum threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Otters were led on offense by Carter Thielke, he went 3 for 4 with a home run and a triple for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Arik Heacox went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored two runs. Ian Stumbo was credited for a RBI and Abel Aho went 1 for 2, with two walks, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Cole Zierden went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and Bryce Burrill went 1 for 2 with a stolen base. Sam Sorum went 1 for 1, Owen Krueger went 1 for 3 and Andrew Johnson earned a walk.

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 10 ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 6

(Tuesday May 4th @ Tech) Central Lakes Conference

The Otters took the second game of the double header, as they defeated the Tigers, back by eight hits. Abel Aho started on the mound for the Otters, he threw 2 1/3 innings, hit gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Arik Heacox threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. David Horgan threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Thielke threw the final 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Otters offense was led by Ian Stumbo, he went 2 for 2 for two RBI’s and Carter Thielke went 2 for 4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Abel Aho went 1 for 3 for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Andrew Johnson went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. David Horgan went 1 for 2 for a RBI and Arik Heacox was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Burrill went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and San Sorum earned a walk. Cole Zierden, Wyatt Goetz and Owen Krueger all scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher Blake Kilanowski threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Andrew Johnson threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Jaden Mendel, he went 3 for 3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Lincoln Benson went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Blake Kilanowski went 1 for 1, with a walk and he was hit twice by a pitch. Matthew Friesen and Thomas Hoffman both went 1 for 5 and Brady Kenning was credited for a RBI and he earned three walks. Jaxon Kenning earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Noah Westphal earned a walk, Mason Myllykangas scored two runs and Elian Unze scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 4 BRAINERD WARRIORS 1

(Tuesday May 4th @ Bob Cross) Central Lakes Conference

The Storm defeated their CLC rivals the Warriors, backed by a very good pitching performance. Alex Harren started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, gave up one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Storms offense was led by Dane Dingmann, he went 2 for 3 with a double for two RBIs. Andrew Wollack was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Caleb Neeser went 1 for 3 with a stolen base. Landon Lunser went 1 for 3 and Connor Hemker went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Noah Jensen scored a pair of runs, Terrance Moody earned two walks and he scored a run and Jeff Solorz earned a walk.

The Warriors starting pitcher, Jack Schafer threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Chris Augustine threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and recorded two strikeouts. The Warriors offense was led by John Benson, he went 1 for 3 with a home run and Riley DeRosier went 1 for 3 with a double. Andrew Zuk and William Carlson both went 2 for 3 and Reece Pikula went 1 for 3.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 9 ROCORI SPARTANS 1

(Tuesday May 4th @ Springer Park) Central Lakes Conference

The Cardinals defeated their CLC rivals the Spartans, backed by timely hitting a solid pitching performances. Andrew Baumgart started on the mound for the Cardinals, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one urn, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Andrew Baumgart, he went 3 for 3 with a home run, triple and double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Sam Etterman went 2 for 2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jeff Salonek went 1 for 3 with a home run, he had a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Chase Dirkson went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Dylan Andorfer had a sacrifice for a RBI and Hunter Magnuson had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ian Koosman was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Alex Schramm earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Cayden Hansen earned a walk.

The Spartans starting pitcher, Brady Blattner started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cam Miller threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, four runs and two walks. Nick Howen threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Brady Blattner, he went 1 for 2 for a RBI and Brady Linn went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Spanier went 2 for 3 and Connor Clark went 1 for 3. Sam Rothstein went 1 for 1, Tanner Rausch went 1 for 1 with a walk and Cole Fuchs went 1 for 1 with a stolen base.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 6 ROCORI SPARTANS 1

(Tuesday May 4th @ Springer Park) Central Lakes Conference

The Cardinals defeated their CLC rivals the Spartans in game No. 2 of their double header. The Cardinals collect eleven hits to give Sam Etterman, their starting pitcher good support. He threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up just one hit, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Hunter MAgnuson threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks and Ian Koosman threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Sam Etterman, he went 3 for 4 for three RBI and Ian Koosman went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Baumgart went 2 for 3 for a RBI, a walk, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jeff Salonek went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Hunter Magnuson was credited for a RBI. Alex Schramm went 1 for 2, with a stolen base and he scored a run, Dalton Ogdahl went 1 for 3 and Chase Dirkson went 1 for 2.

The Spartans starting pitcher Brady Linn threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Humbert threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded a strikeou

The Spartans offense was led by Brady Blattner, he went 1 for 3, Jack Spanier, Brady Linn and Sam Zeiher all each earned a walk. Jaylen Phillip earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Conner Clark had a walk and a stolen base, Joel Sowada had a walk and he scored a run.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 11 MORA MUSTANGS 1

(Tuesday May 4th @ Mora) Granite Ridge Conference

The Crusaders defeated their Granite Ridge Conference foe the Mustangs, backed by ten hits and solid pitching performances. Andrew Rott started on the mound, he threw three innings in earned the win. He gave up two hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Grant Wensmann, he went 2 for 3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 2 for 4 for two RBIs and Logan Simones went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. John Hawkins went 1 for 2 for a RBI and Caleb Leintz went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Larson went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Steven Ellingson went 1 for 2 and he scored a run. Roman Voss earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored a run and Ryan Janzen was hit by a pitch twice and he scored two runs. Jack Pelzel went 1 for 1 for 1 with a triple for a RBI and Jack Theisen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Max Henke and Isiah Pesch both had a stolen base and both scored a run.

The pitcher of record for the Mustangs was Brandon Smith, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eleven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nolan McGraw led the Mustangs on offense, he went 2 for 2 with a double for a RBI, Brandon Smith went 1 for 2, Cole Gmahl had a sacrifice and Zander Gravning scored a run.

NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS 12 BECKER BULLDOGS 0 (5 Innings)

(Tuesday May 4th @ Becker) Granite Ridge Conference

The Vikings defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Bulldogs, backed by ten hits, including two home urns and a double. Jordan Asberg threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts

The Vikings offense was led by Gavryn Jensen, he went 1 for 3 with a grand slam for four big RBI’s and he had a walk. Bryce Shiba went 3 for 3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Orf went 2 for 3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Jordan Axberg went 1 for 3 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Adam Richards went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Reed Jacobson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Nate Skiba went 1 for 3 and Devon Schultz earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Will Thorn was their pitcher of record. Lucas Eigen threw five innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout.The Bulldogs offense was led by Mitchell Louden, he went 2 for 2 with a double and Lucas Eigen went 1 for 2 with a double. Jackson Thron went 1 for 2, Nick Bergland and Jack Steishal both had a walk and Nolan Murphy was it by a pitch.

BECKER BULLDOGS 7 NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS 2

(Tuesday May 4th @ Becker) Granite Ridge Conference

The Bulldogs did come back in game No. 2 of their double header to defeat their conference rivals the Vikings. The Bulldogs collected nine hits to give Ben Strot good support on the mound. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Kenny Foster-Jones threw the final inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Nolan Murphy, he went 2 for 4 for two RBIs and he score a run and Jackson Thorn went 2 for 4 for a RBI. Lucas Eigen went 1 for 3 with a double and he earned a walk and Nick Bergland went 1 for 3, with a walk and he scored two runs. Gavin Swanson went 1 for 2, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ben Strot went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Mitchell Louden scored at run.

The Vikings pitcher of record was Andrew Orf. They were led on offense by Jordan Axberg he went 1 for 3 with a walk and Gavyn Jensen-Schneider went 1 for 4. Bryce Skiba had two walks and he scored a run and Adam Richards had a walk

SCHEDULE THRU MAY 6th

THURSDAY MAY 5th

Royalton Royals @ BBE Jaguars (2 Games) @ Elrosa) (4:00)

Maple Lake Irish @ Paynesville Bulldogs (2 Games) (4:00)

Kimball Area Cubs @ ACGC Falcons (2 Games) (4:30)

Zimmerman Thunder @ Albany (Farming) (5:00)

Alexandria Cardinals @ Sartell Sabres (4:30)

Brainerd Warriors @ Rocori (Springer Park) (5:00)

St. Cloud Apollo Eagles @ Willmar Cardinals (Baker Field) (5:00)

Alexandria Cardinals @ St. Cloud Tech (7:00)

Becker Bulldogs @ Monticello Magic (4:30)

FRIDAY MAY 6th

Paynesville Bulldogs @ NLS Wildcats (Spicer) (7:00)

LPGE @ Foley Faclons (4:30)

Mora Mustangs @ Albany Huskies (St. Martin) (7:00)

Minnehaha Acedemy @ Cathederal Crusaders (6:00) @ Faber

Becker Bulldogs @ Princeton Tigers