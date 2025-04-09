High School Baseball Recap

ST. CLOUD AREA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 10 DULUTH EAST GREYHOUNDS 0

(Tuesday April 8th)

The Sabres opened their season with a very impressive win over Duluth East, they out hit them eleven to three. They collected three doubles and a home run and they had three big innings, they had three runs in the second and the third innings and four in the fifth inning. They had a great pitching performance by Brayden Simones, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jackson Scheffler closed it out with 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Austin Lahr, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Cayden Behrmovnn went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Brayden Simones was hit by a pitch. Brady Thompson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Levin Frieler went 1-for-1 for a RBI, two walks, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Mason Segura went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Keaton Landowski went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs. Miles Simonson went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Carter Stutsman went 1-for-4 with a RBI.

The Greyhounds starting pitcher was Logan Christianson, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jay Nick threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Breck Burnas went 1-for-2 with a walk, Marcus Attila went 1-for-2 with two walks and Elliot Hamilton went 1-for-2.

ST. FRANCIS SAINTS 3 BECKER BULLDOGS 1

(Tuesday April 8th)

The Saints defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Bulldogs, even thou they were out hit eight to five. They put up two runs in the ninth to boost the Saints pitching. Owen Larson started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Tanner Rothbauer threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Owen Lamson, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and a walk and Colton Abrahamson had two walks and he scored a run. Cooper Fiskewold went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Joe Lance went 1-for-4. Tanner Rothbauer went 1-for-3, with two walks and he scored a run, Tayler Hardie went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base and Hunter Nakwaja had a walk and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Gerad Hanle, he threw five innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Isaac Guck threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jack Fischer threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits.

The Bulldog offense was led by Hunter Pitrowski, he went 3-for-4 with a double and Riley Gerard went 1-for-4. Gerad Hanle went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Cayden Denne went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Isaac Guck went 1-for-2, two walks and a stolen base and Riley Gerard went 1-for-4.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 19 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 0

(Tuesday April 8th)

The Flyers opened their season with a huge win over the Central Lakes Conference foe the Lakers. They out hit them sixteen to one and they had three huge innings, ten runs in the second, four in the second and four more in the fourth innings. Their starting pitcher was Carter Gwost, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recored elevens strikeouts. Joey Welinski threw one inning in relief, he gave up a walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Flyers offense was led by John Ahlin went 4-for-4, with a double for six RBIs, and he scored a run. Carter Gwost went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Jake Dahlberg went 2-for-2 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Braxten Santala went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two walks and he scored three runs. Joey Welinski and Alex Thoma both went 1-for-3 for a RBI and each scored a run. Izaak Kalis went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored three runs and Nick Sprang had a walk and he scored a run. Bobby Toure went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Alex Specht threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, eleven runs, three walks and two strikeouts. Griffin Lindbergh threw one inning, he gave up three hits and four runs. Eli Hatch threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. Holden Ryding went 1-for-2, Griffin Lindberg, Alex Specht and Henry Peeters all had a walk.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 5 PEQUOT LAKES 1

(Tuesday April 8th)

The Crusaders opened their season with a nice win over the Pequot Lakes crew, they out hit them nine to three. They collected three big doubles and they had one big inning, they put up four runs in third inning. Owen Fradette started on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Ryan Liebrenz threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Charlie Dolan threw one inning, he retired three batters and Jack Hamak threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Jacob Oliver, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Henry Schloe went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Caden Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Ryan Liebrenz had two walks and he scored a run. Nolan Bigauette went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jack Hamak went 1-for-1. Owen Fradette went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Matt Primus went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run.

Their starting pitcher was Owen Krueger, he threw three innings, gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. B. Spiczka threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, and a walk. Kyle Kotaska threw one inning, he gave up one hit and G. Bolzamdolsh threw one inning, he gave a hit and a walk. The offense included B. Spiczka went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Taylor Morris had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. G. Bolz went 1-for-3, Carter Loge was hit by a pitch and Brady Dornself had a walk.

ROCKFORD ROCKETS 11 ROYALTON ROYALS 2

(Tuesday April 8th)

The Rockets defeated the Royals, they out hit them twelve to seven, as they collected three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Max Edwards, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Riley Moran threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockets offense was led by Patrick Binnebose, he went 3-for-4 with a double, a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Riley Moran went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, two walks, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Max Edwards went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Owen Schuster had three walks. Will Haas went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Bradley Grunke went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Chaz Doughty went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Noah Timber went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored three runs.

The starting pitcher for the Royals was Ethan Albright, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Swenson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Sean Schenidebauer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jaden Albright went 1-for-3. Raegan Elliot went 1-for-3 for a RBI and C. Burggraff went 1-for-1. Brady Yourczek, went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs, Keaton Nelson went 1-for-2 with a walk, Kirk Yourczek and Ethan Elbright both had a walk.

MILACA WOLVES 4 ALBANY HUSKIES 2

(Tuesday April 8th)

The Wolves defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Huskies, they out hit them 3-2. Their starting pitcher was Bryce Merhrwerth, he threw five innings, he gave up one run, two hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Bryce Mehrwerth went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs. Madden Van Der Zwaag went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Ethan Able went 1-for-3.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Keenan Dingmann, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nathan Sand threw two innings, he gave up three runs, three hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Bennett Hylla went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and a stolen base and Haiden Linn had three walks.