High School Baseball Playoff Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SECTION TOURNAMENT RESULTS

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SECTION 6AA

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS/PIERZ PIONEERS

(Suspended Bottom Second Inning/resume 4:30 Thursday/Dick Putz)

WINNER vs. ALBANY HUSKIES (To Follow on Thursday evening)

SECTION 8AAA

ROCORI SPARTANS vs. ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS

(Suspended 5th Inning/resume 4:00 Thursday/ Joe Faber)

SECTION 6A

PARKERS PRAIRIE PANTHERS 10 BBE JAGUARS 5

The Panthers defeated their section rivals the Jaguars, they each collected nine hits, they collected a pair of doubles and they were aided by seven walks and some mis-plays early. The Panthers starting pitcher was Dylan Debilzen, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Panthers offense was led by Nolan Steidl, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Dylan Debilzen went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored five runs. David Revering went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Boesl went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Ben Wagner went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Cohen Niska earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Zach Mrnak was credited for a RBI and Joe Johnson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Ethan Mueller, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Luke Illies threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kaden DeRoo threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two walks and Brett DeRoo threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and two walks. Lance Rademacher threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Kaden DeRoo went 3-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Brett DeRoo went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Owen Paulson went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI, Ryan Jensen went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Lundberg went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS vs. LONG PRAIRIE/GREY EAGLE

(THURSDAY JUNE 6th 2:30/CLARISSA)

SECTION 8AAAA

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 6 MOORHEAD SPUDS 1

The Crush defeated their rivals the Spuds, they out hit them ten to five, including a huge grand slam. Their starting pitcher was Drew Lieser, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 1-for-4 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs. Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Max Kiffmeyer went 2-for-4. Ben Schmidt went 1-for-3, Joe Hess went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Colton Palmer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Kayden Mork earned a walk and he scored a run,Parker Schultz and Drew Lieser both scored a run.

The Spuds starting pitcher was C. Wilson, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and he recorded a strikeout. B. Fredrickson threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk.

Their offense was led by D. Kunza, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and C. Wilson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. T. Bergson, C. Hout and T. Perch all went 1-for-3.

BEMIDIJI LUMBERJACKS/MOORHEAD SPUDS

(Thursday June 6th/4:30/Cold Spring)

Winner vs. ST. ClOUD CRUSH

(Thursday June 6th/7:00/Cold Spring)

ELK RIVER ELKS 8 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 0

The Elks defeated their section rivals the Storm, they out hit them nine to three, including a double and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Bentley Casey, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Tim Johnson threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Vinny Carlson threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Elks offense was led by Bennett Massengren he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Owen VanDrehle went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Sam Stockman went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Logan Bitzan went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Tim Johnson earned a walk. Brett Groebner went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Logan Bunker went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. T J Reilly went 1-for-3, he earned walk and he scored a run and Andrew Palm was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Storm starting pitcher was Rylan Robinson, he threw one inning, he gave up five hits, five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Swanson threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Shea Koster, Nolan Hemker and Logan Bauer all went 1-for-3, Ethan Mader earned a walk and Dakota Banks was hit by a pitch.