High School Baseball Is Back – Friday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Twins topped the Red Sox to snap a five game skid and high school sports got fully underway Thursday. Here's a look at everything sports for Friday.

- The Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 at Target Field Thursday afternoon. The win snapped a five-game Twins losing streak and a nine-game Red Sox winning streak.

Max Kepler's single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Luis Arraez from second base to send the Twins to the win. Arraez led the Minnesota offense with four hits, while Miguel Sano clobbered a big home run.

The Twins will head west to take on the Angels in Los Angeles Friday night. First pitch is set for 8:38 on WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 8 p.m..

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD - THURSDAY

Baseball

Sartell 12, Alexandria 2

Rocori 16, Apollo 3

St. John’s Prep 11, Onamia 1

Foley 2, Cathedral 0

Tech 3, Brainerd 2

Softball

Cathedral 12, Foley 4

Rocori 12-2, 10-3 over Fergus Falls

Apollo 16, Sauk Rapids-Rice 7

FRIDAY

- The Minnesota Wild will host the San Jose Sharks at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves will host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at Target Center for a 7 p.m. tip-off at Target Center.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS - FRIDAY

Baseball

Rocori @ Brainerd 5 PM

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Apollo @ St. Francis 5 PM

Softball

Cathedral @ Pierz 5 PM

- The St. Cloud Norsemen are on the road to take on Minnesota Wilderness.

- SCSU Volleyball hosts Minnesota State-Mankato at Halenbeck Hall for a 6 p.m. match.