Grizzlies Top Timberwolves In Exhibition

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-104 Monday night at Target Center. The loss drops the Timberwolves to 0-2 on the preseason.

D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 19 points, while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 17 points off the bench for the Wolves. Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 points but shot just 3-12 from the floor, putting him at just 7-25 through two exhibition games.

The Wolves will finish the preseason with a game at Dallas Thursday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON at 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota opens the regular season on December 23rd at home against Detroit.