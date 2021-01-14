Grizzlies Outlast Wolves Wednesday

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-107 Wednesday night at Target Center. The loss drops the Wolves to 3-8 on the season.

Minnesota held a ten-point lead heading into the fourth quarter but were outscored 38-17 in the final frame. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run early in the fourth to take a 94-92 lead, with the teams then trading buckets until Memphis pulled away late.

Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 28 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points and 14 rebounds and D'Angelo Russell scored 25. The Grizzlies, who were playing without star guard Ja Morant, were led by Jonas Valanciunas' 24.

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies will match up again on Friday night at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on WJON.