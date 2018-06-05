Cathedral Golf Tries for State Berth Today

The Cathedral boys golf team leads the Section 6-AA meet after the first day with a score of 312 at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell. Nate Martin led Cathedral shooting a 75 and is 1 shot behind the individual leader. The top team advances and top 5 individuals not on the winning team advance to the state meet June 12-13 at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

Baseball Schedule

Section 6-2-A

Pierz vs. Albany, 5pm @ Putz Field (elimination)

Foley vs. Pierz/Albany winner, 7pm @ Putz Field (elimination)

Section 5-3-A

Apollo vs. Rocori, 2pm @ St. John's (elimination)

Apollo/Rocori winner vs. Monticello, 4pm @ St. John's (section final)