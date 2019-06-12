Cathedral Golfers in 7th Place; Sartell’s Hamak in 1st

Tuesday was Day One of the boys and girls state golf meets throughout the state. In Class AA at the Ridges @ Sand Creek in Jordan St. Cloud Cathedral is in 7th place 26 shots behind the leader, Holy Family. Detroit Lakes is in 2nd place.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Individually Cathedral's Will Freeman is tied for 10th place after shooting a 76. He is just 4 shots behind the leader entering today's final round. Rocori's Tucker Haakonson shot an 81 and is in 35th place. Cathedral's Ethan Cumming shot an 84 and is in 56th place.

In Class AAA Sartell sophomore Logan Hamak shot a 70 and is tied for the lead individually. St. Thomas Academy leads in the team competition with Alexandria in 6th place and Elk River in 7th.