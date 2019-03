Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 3 PM on AM 1390 with Jay Caldwell, John Holler, Lee Voss and Dave Overlund. The podcast is also available for subscription via iTunes.

Wednesday's guests included Dan DeBaun from WJON News (Hour Three), Seth Stohs from TwinsDaily.com (Hour Three), Tom Elliott of the St. Cloud Times (Hour Four), Nick Oliver from SCSU Hockey (Hour Four) and Pat Dolan of SCSU Baseball (Hour Four).