Granite City Sports Podcast- Thursday, June 25th

Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 3 PM on AM 1390 The Fan with Jay Caldwell, John Holler, Lee Voss and Dave Overlund. The podcast is also available on iTunes.

Thursday's guests included John Tuvey from TheHuddle.com, Wild forwards Jason Zucker and Charlie Coyle, SCSU hockey players Jimmy Murray, Ethan Prow and Alyssa Erickson, St. Cloud Times reporter Mick Hatten and SCSU coaches Matt Reimer, Scott Underwood and Steve Costanzo.