Granite City Lumberjacks Set To Open Season Saturday [PODCAST]

The Granite City Lumberjacks are set to open their 2020-21 season Saturday night when they host Willmar at Armadillo Deck Arena in Sauk Rapids.

250 fans will be in attendance Saturday night, the maximum number allowed by the State of Minnesota due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets for the game went on sale Wednesday and sold out within 30 minutes.

Associate Head Coach DJ Vold joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to discuss the offseason, the outlook for this year, recruiting during a pandemic, having fans in person and more.