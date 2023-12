Granite City Classic Boys and Girls B-Ball Starts Today

The Granite City Classic boys and girls basketball event returns to the St. Cloud area today-Saturday. The 2-day event is put on by Breakdown Sports USA for the 13th straight year. Justin Hegna of Breakdown Sports joined me on WJON. He says they will have 84 varsity teams and more than 100 sophomore or junior varsity teams competing at venues throughout the metro area. Hegna says they will use St. Cloud State, St. John's, St. Ben's, Tech, Apollo, Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice high school gyms for varsity games and other area venues for the lower levels.

The schedule of events below:

December 29, 2023 Granite City Classic @ St. Cloud State Univ. December 29, 2023 Granite City Classic @ St. John's Univ. TIME AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM TIME AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM 2:00 PM Mankato East Orono G NOON Prior Lake Champlin Park B 3:30 PM Mankato East Orono B 1:30 PM Nevis BBE B 5:15 PM Stewartville Alexandria G 3:15 PM Fridley ROCORI B 6:45 PM Stewartville Alexandria B 4:45 PM Annandale Osakis B 8:15 PM St. Cloud Tech Fargo North, ND B 6:15 PM Crosby-Ironton Albany G 8:00 PM Sauk Rapids-Rice Albany B December 29, 2023 Granite City Classic @ College of St. Ben's December 29, 2023 Granite City Classic @ St. Cloud Tech HS TIME AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM TIME AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM 10:00 AM Southwest Christian Pequot Lakes G 11:30 AM Pierz Hawley G 11:30 AM Holdingford Hancock G 1:15 PM Rockford Hawley B 1:15 PM Duluth Marshall Becker G 2:45 PM MIB BOLD B 2:45 PM Delano Prior Lake G 4:15 PM MIB Goodhue G 4:15 PM Lakeville North White Bear Lake G 6:00 PM Fargo South, ND St. Cloud Crush G 6:00 PM Minot, ND Wayzata G 7:30 PM Becker Mandan, ND B 7:30 PM Providence Academy Hopkins G December 29, 2023 Granite City Classic @ St. Cloud Apollo HS December 29, 2023 Granite City Classic @ Sartell-St. Stephen HS TIME AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM TIME AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM 11:00 AM Cass Lake-Bena BBE G 11:30 AM Bloomington Jefferson Sartell-St. Stephen G 12:30 PM Brainerd Robbinsdale Armstrong G 1:15 PM Spring Lake Park Tartan G 2:15 PM Grand Rapids Hutchinson B 2:45 PM Spring Lake Park STMA B 3:45PM Fargo South, ND Rogers B 4:15 PM Mandan, ND Buffalo G 5:15PM Blake Cass Lake-Bena B 6:00 PM Elk River Buffalo B 7:00PM Robbinsdale Cooper St. Cloud Apollo B 7:30 PM Stillwater Sartell-St. Stephen B December 29, 2023 Granite City Classic @ Sauk Rapids-Rice HS TIME AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM 1:00PM Providence Academy St. Croix Prep B 2:30PM Rochester Century Anoka G 4:15 PM Fargo North, ND Robbinsdale Cooper G 5:45PM West Fargo Horace, ND Minnewaska G 7:15PM West Fargo Horace, ND Princeton B December 30, 2023 Granite City Classic @ St. Cloud State Univ. December 30, 2023 Granite City Classic @ St. John's Univ. TIME AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM TIME AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM 2:00 PM Rockford Nevis B 11:00 AM Mandan, ND Osakis B 3:30 PM Hawley Providence Academy B 12:30 PM ROCORI Grand Rapids B 5:15 PM Princeton Spring Lake Park B 2:15 PM Orono Stewartville B 6:45 PM Brainerd Prior Lake B 3:45 PM Alexandria Mankato East G 8:15 PM Hutchinson Annandale B 5:15 PM Alexandria Mankato East B 7:00 PM Albany MIB G 8:30 PM Albany Southwest Christian B December 30, 2023 Granite City Classic @ College of St. Ben's December 30, 2023 Granite City Classic @ St. Cloud Tech HS TIME AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM TIME AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM 10:00 AM Goodhue Crosby-Ironton G 11:00AM Orono White Bear Lake G 11:30 AM Minnetonka Stewartville G 12:30PM Rochester Century Robbinsdale Cooper G 1:15 PM Hopkins Minot, ND G 2:15PM Spring Lake Park Mandan, ND G 2:45 PM Duluth Marshall Providence Academy G 3:45PM Pierz Cass Lake-Bena G 4:15 PM Maple Grove Prior Lake G 5:15PM Holdingford Pequot Lakes G 6:00 PM Wayzata Lakeville North G 7:00PM Robbinsdale Cooper St. Cloud Tech B 7:30 PM Hancock Becker G December 30, 2023 Granite City Classic @ St. Cloud Apollo HS December 30, 2023 Granite City Classic @ Sartell-St. Stephen HS TIME AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM TIME AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM 11:00 AM St. Cloud Crush West Fargo Horace G 11:30 AM Robbinsdale Armstrong Fargo North, ND G 12:30 PM Centennial West Fargo Horace B 1:15 PM Fargo North, ND Champlin Park B 2:15 PM BBE Hawley G 2:45 PM Brainerd Delano G 3:45PM BBE MIB B 4:30PM St. Croix Prep Becker B 5:15PM Cass Lake-Bena BOLD B 6:00 PM Tartan Sartell-St. Stephen G 7:00PM Blake St. Cloud Apollo B 7:30 PM Elk River Sartell-St. Stephen B December 30, 2023 Granite City Classic @ Sauk Rapids-Rice HS TIME AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM 11:30 AM Fargo South, ND Bloomington Jefferson G 1:15 PM STMA Fargo South, ND B 2:45 PM Minnewaska Southwest Christian G 4:15 PM Rogers Stillwater B 6:00 PM Buffalo Anoka G 7:30 PM Buffalo Sauk Rapids-Rice B

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Justin Hegna it is available below.