This year's Granite City Classic boys and girls basketball event December 29-30 in St. Cloud will feature a record amount of teams. Breakdown Sports USA organizes and runs the event. Justin Hegna from Breakdown Sports USA joined me on WJON this week. He says this will be the biggest basketball event in the country with 70 varsity teams and more than 150 lower levels teams. Hegna says:

This is the largest holiday classic that's going to happen in the United States. I don't know of anything that's even 30 and we'll have 70 and then you add the 150 to 200 younger levels that will be participating.

Hegna says something this large is something they have never done. He says doing this in Central Minnesota makes sense because of the connections that he and fellow St. Cloud State graduate Dean Kesler has with this community. Hegna says they also have great venues like St. Cloud State, St. Ben's, St. John's, Tech, Apollo and Sartell-St. Stephen high schools to host the event.

photo courtesy of Justin Hegna

Breakdown Sports USA is also hosting their 2-day tip-off girls basketball classic this Friday and Saturday at Hopkins High School. St. Cloud area teams playing in the event include Becker, Albany and Sauk Centre. The boys basketball tip-off classic will take place December 11 at Hopkins High School. Annandale, Alexandria and Buffalo are St. Cloud area schools participated in this.

If you'd like to learn more about the Breakdown Sports USA find it here. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Justin Hegna it is available below.