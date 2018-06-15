Gopher’s Stockman to Transfer

Gopher basketball is losing 7-0 center Matz Stockman.  The senior has now graduated and has chosen not to play his last year of eligibility with the Gopher basketball program.  He sat out the 2017-2018 season after transferring to Minnesota from Louisville.  Stockman can now transfer and be eligible to play at another school right away as a graduate student.

Sockman was likely the odd man out for playing time at the center position behind 6'9 sophomore Eric Curry and 6'10 freshman Daniel Oturu this upcoming season.

