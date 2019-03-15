Gophers Rally Past Penn State In Big Ten Tourney

The Gopher men's basketball team has likely done enough to earn a bid to the NCAA tournament after coming from behind to beat Penn State 77-72 in overtime in the 2nd round of the Big Ten Tournament last night in Chicago.

Minnesota trailed for much of the game including by 4 at halftime and by as many as 8 points in the 2nd half. Amir Coffey led the comeback finishing with 22 points and 5 assists, Dupree McBrayer added 18 points and Jordan Murphy contributed 15 points and 14 rebounds.

The Gophers improves to 20-12 and will play 2nd seeded Purdue tonight at 6 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 5:30. Voice of the Gophers, Mike Grimm will join Hang Up and Listen on WJON at 1:40 today.