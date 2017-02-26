Gophers Earn 7th Straight Big Ten Win

MINNEAPOLIS - The Gophers Men's Basketball Team (22-7 , 10-6) moved into the all important top 4 in the Big Ten standings.

The Gophers beat Penn State (14-15 , 6-10) on Saturday afternoon 71-81.

Both Nate Mason and Jordan Murphy had double-doubles for Minnesota. Mason had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Murphy finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

The most impressive stat of the night may have been Reggie Lynch's 11 blocks. The 11 blocks are the second most in a single game in Gophers history. Lynch also finished with 0 fouls, becoming the 1st NCAA player in 20 years to finish with double-digit blocks and zero fouls.

The Gophers are now tied with Maryland for 3rd place in the Big Ten standings. If the Gophers stay in the top 4 spots in the Big Ten they will earn a 1st round bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Next up for the Gophers is a home game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday night.