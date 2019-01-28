Gophers Cruise Past #19 Iowa Sunday

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team beat #19 Iowa 92-87 Sunday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers are now 15-5 overall this season and 5-4 in Big Ten Conference play.

The Gophers shot well in the first half to jump out to a 55-46 lead.

Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey each scored 23 points for Minnesota, while Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points in the win. Iowa was led by Luka Garza's 25 points.

The Gophers will host Illinois Wednesday night in Dinkytown. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.