Gopher Men’s Basketball Signs 3

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Gopher men's basketball teams signed 3 players to National Letters of Intent.  Two of the 3 are from Minnesota which include 6'7 guard Amir Coffey from Hopkins, and 6'6 forward Michael Hurt from Rochester John Marshall.  The other signing is 6'8 power forward Eric Curry from Little Rock, Arkansas.

Coffey ranks 53rd nationally, Curry ranks #140 nationally and Hurt #150.  The Gophers begin the regular season Friday night at home against Missouri-Kansas City at 8:00, 7:30 pregame on AM 1390-the Fan.

