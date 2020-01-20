Gopher Men Lose; Women Win

The Gopher men's basketball team lost 64-56 at Rutgers Sunday before the Gopher women's basketball team ended their 5-game losing streak with a 72-59 win at Purdue.

The Gopher men's team trailed by 9 at halftime and were out rebounded by Rutgers 45-35. Daniel Oturu led the Gophers with 19 points and 9 rebounds. The Gophers are now 10-8 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten. Minnesota will play at Ohio State at 5:30 Thursday night, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 5:00.

The Gopher women's team were led by Sara Scalia with 18 points and Gadiva Hubbard with 17 points.The Gophers are 12-6 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten. Minnesota will host Wisconsin Wednesday at 7pm.