Gopher Football Downs Illinois

Getty Images

The Gopher Football team won at Illinois today 40-17.  The win makes the Gophers Bowl eligible and improves their record to 6-2 overall.  Minnesota led 14-7 at halftime and 21-14 after 3 quarters.

Rodney Smith led the Gophers rushing for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns and Shannon Brooks ran for 59 yards and 1 touchdown for Minnesota.  Mitch Leidner threw for 112 yards and ran for 1 touchdown.

The Gophers are 3-2 in the Big Ten and will host Purdue next Saturday at 2:30pm, pregame on AM 1390 at 1:30.

