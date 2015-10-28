Gopher Football Coach Jerry Kill Announces Immediate Retirement

Ashli Gerdes, WJON News

University of Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill has announced his retirement Wednesday morning, effective immediately. Kill said in a press release that he is stepping down due to health concerns.

Kill posted a 29-29 mark as head coach of the Gopher football program and a 156-102 record in his career. Kill is expected to address the media at 8:30 Wednesday morning.

Defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys has been named head coach in the interim.

Categories: college sports
