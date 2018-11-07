Gopher Basketball Wins Season Opener

The Gopher men's basketball team defeated Omaha 104-76 at Williams Arena last night in their season opener. Minnesota led 50-31 at halftime and cruised in the 2nd half. Amir Coffey saw some time at point guard and led the team with 18 points, and senior Dupree McBrayer added 17 points.

Minnesota showcased their freshmen class. Daniel Oturu and Gabe Kalscheur started and Jarvis Omersa saw significant minutes off the bench. Oturu had 14 points and 8 rebounds, and Kalsheur and Omersa chipped in 8 points apiece.

The Gophers will host Utah next Monday at 8pm.