Gopher Basketball Tops North Florida

The Gopher men's basketball team downed North Florida 80-71 Tuesday night to improve to 9-2. Minnesota shot just 39 percent from the field and that includes 1-15 shooting from 3-point range. The Gophers made up for the poor shooting by out-rebounding the Osphreys 52-35.

Jordan Murphy led the Gophers with 20 points and 18 rebounds, Amir Coffey added 18 points, Isaiah Washington added 14 points and 13 assists and Daniel Oturu added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Gophers are off until December 21 when they host North Carolina A&T at 7:00 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:30 p.m.