Gopher Basketball Adds 6’9 Transfer

The Gopher men's basketball team received a verbal commitment from 6'9 power forward Alihan Demir. He chose Minnesota over Kansas State. He is a graduate transfer from Drexel and is eligible to play immediately. Demir averaged 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds a game his junior year at Drexel.

The Gopher are also in contact with another potential graduate transfer. That player is 6'2 combo guard Kareem South from Texas A&M Corpus Christi. South is a native of Toronto.