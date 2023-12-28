Golf Rounds up 2 Percent in Minnesota in 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Golf Association credits favorable weather for an increase in the number of rounds this season.
The M-G-A's annual facility rounds study shows golf courses statewide reported an average increase of two percent over last year.
Rounds were up three percent at municipal courses, more than five-and-a-half percent at executive and par 3 courses, but down about one percent at private golf clubs.
It was a cold, wet start to the 2023 season followed by a dry summer and courses staying open into November. Some golf courses in central and southern Minnesota were open on Christmas Day this year.
