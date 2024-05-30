Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

WEDNESDAY MAY 29th

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL STONE-PONEYS 10 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0

The Stone-Poneys had a big win over their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them five to two. They collected a huge home run and a double and they were aided by ten walks. Their starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two singles, two walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. The Stone-Poneys offense was led by Josh Tinklenberg, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four huge RBIs. Veteran Dan O’Connell went 2- for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Gaven Schulte went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, had a trio of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Dylan Simones earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Jeff Amann and Jalen Vorpahl both earned a walk. The Lakers starting pitcher was Jackson Phillip, he threw five innings. He gave up four hits, eight runs, eight walks and he recorded four strikeouts. B. Brown threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tommy Gohman went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Stephen Ellingson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Jackson Phillip earned a walk and Matt Korte was hit by a pitch.

St. JOSEPH JOES 13 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 6

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, they out hit them thirteen to six. They collected a pair of doubles and they had eight players collect hits, they were aided by eleven walks. The Joes starting pitcher was Charlie Atkinson, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Josh Wood threw four innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord, he went 1-for-4 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitcher twice. Joey Atkinson went 4- for-6 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Bissett went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored four runs. John Huebsch went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Rott went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch a pair of times. Tanner Blommer went 2-for-5, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Brandon Bissett went 1- for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jonah Schneider earned a walk. Lukas Theisen earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs and Josh Wood went 1-for-3. The Cyclones starting pitcher was Alex Harren, he threw three innings. He gave up eight hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Noah Jensen threw 3 1//3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Aiden Motte threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Bemboom threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by Noah Jensen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jeff Solarz went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Bemboom went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a pair of RBIs and Justin Houge earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Tyler Hemker went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs, Dom Mathies earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Alex Harren and Owen Arndt both earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 11 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0

EXHIBITION GAME BUFFALO BULLDOGS 9 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 1

The Bulldogs from the North Star league defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley league the Brewers. They out hit them twelve to eight, including five players with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Jon Euerle, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he recorded four strikeouts. They had four others that threw one inning each. The Bulldogs offense was led by Justin Johnson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Kai Brisk went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Caleb Breuer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ramon Vega Jr earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Colton Haight went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Cal James was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Broc Mutterer went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs, JD O’Donnell went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Noah Christainson went 1- for-5. The starting pitcher for the Brewers was Tyler Stang, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up ten hits, seven runs and two walks. JT Harren threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Harren threw two innings, he gave up one hit. The Brewers offense was led by Brady Kenning, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Sami Iten went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and Cade Stang had a stolen base. JT Harren went 2-for-3 and Luke Harren went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. Dusty Adams went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Luke Schmidt earned a walk.

RED RIVER VALLEY LEAGUE

MOORHEADS BREWERS 14 DETROIT LAKES LIGERS 5

The Brewers defeated their league foe the Ligers, they out hit them nine to seven, including a home run and a double and they were aided by eleven walks. Their starting pitcher was Elias Harris, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Dawson threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Carlson threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jeremy Peschel threw two innings, he gave up one hit. The Brewers offense was led by Carter Ades, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Carlson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Denver Blinn went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Penney went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Marcus Wohl went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored four runs. Aiden Wolfe went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Mason Stoelting earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. The Ligers starting pitcher was Connor Nelson, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Blaine Henderson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dennis Ashley threw two innings, he gave up two hits, six runs and five walks. The Ligers offense was led by Casey Ness, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a pair of walks and he scored a run. Andrew Kulik went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Blaine Henderson went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Mason Omberg went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored two runs, Grady Kirchner went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Jacob Thomas and Zach Oistad both had a walk.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 9 ADA ATHLETICS 6

The Mudcats defeated their foe the Athletics, they out hit them sixteen to ten, including seven players that collected hits. Ty Syverson started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Gavin Gast threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts Gavin Quade threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and three walks. The Mudcats offense was led by Andy Gravdahl, he went 5-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. David Dorsey went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Matt Samuelson went 2-for-5 for two RBIs. Tom Horan went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Toby Sayles went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Gavin Gast went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Sam Huseby went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Aaron Reierson earned two walks and he scored a run. The Athletics starting pitcher was Zephers Resnick, he threw three innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Johnson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Opsahl threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Sunny Resnick, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. B. Fetting went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and B. Fetting went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Opsahl went 2-for-5 and N. Johnson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Jake Oswoski went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and Beau Jergensen went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run.