Girls Wrestling Tourney, Boys Volleyball Up For MSHSL Approval Tuesday

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) will decide whether to officially sanction boys volleyball and a girls wrestling tournament when its 48-member Representative Assembly meets on Tuesday afternoon.

A two-thirds majority vote is necessary for the activities to be enacted for the upcoming school year.

Boys volleyball was proposed for considerations during the winter of 2019 but was tabled until Spring 2021 for a vote due to the pandemic. The sport has been offered as a recreational activity for three seasons, with 50 member schools in the state participating.

There are currently 24 states that sanction Boys Volleyball.

The Girls Wrestling request seeks a girls varsity division as part of the postseason. At the moment, girls wrestle with boys in fully sanctioned programs. Under the proposal, girls would train and compete with boys teams during the regular season, but then would have the opportunity to participate in a girls-only section and state tournament.

There are currently 153 female wrestlers in the state of Minnesota, with 21,000 competing nationally. 30 states have sanctioned girls wrestling.