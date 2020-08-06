Full Day Of Sports On Tap Thursday

If you are a sports fan, today is the day you have been dreaming of since the COVID-19 lockdown started in March: A full day of sports on the radio and television!

The Twins start the smorgasbord at 12:35 when they take on the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Minnesota is looking for a sweep of the four game home/home series, while also trying to run their winning streak to seven straight games.

The Twins and Pirates can be heard on WJON, with the pregame show starting at 12:05 Thursday afternoon.

At 1:30, the Minnesota Wild will take on the Vancouver Canucks in Game Three of the teams' best-of-five playoff series in Edmonton. The series is currently tied 1-1, with the Wild taking Game One and Vancouver prevailing in Game Two.

Thursday's Wild game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 1:15 p.m.

For our nightcap, the Rox return to the diamond after two days off Thursday night when they take on the Honkers in Rochester. The Rox enter tonight's game as winners of six straight games, while the Honkers are currently in the midst of a 14-game losing streak.

First pitch is set for 6:35 at Mayo Field. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.

Also tonight, Minnesota United takes on Orlando City in the MLS Is Back Tournament semifinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.