Friday Night Baseball Recap

UNDER THE LIGHTS ON FRIDAY NIGHT

This fall Friday night is for baseball and not football! Great night of baseball “Under The Lights On Friday Night !” High School Fall Ball with a League of 16 Teams from around the Central MN Area. There will be a featured game of the week.

WEEK No. 6 RESULTS: (October 9th)

Games of The Week Summaries:

MONTICELLO 7 ALEXANDRIA 6

The Magic defeated the Cardinals, backed by by two doubles and good defense. Caden Ritter started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Logan Raab threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he issued four walks, gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Luke Branson threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up two hits, five runs, issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by by Logan Raab, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Drew Ritter went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Carter Krippner went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Ranucci went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Caden Ritter, Luke Branson and Carson Wolkerstorfer each earned a walk and they all scored a run and Hudson Landkammer earned a walk.

The Cardinals starting pitcher, Matthew Horstein threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Spencer Schmidt threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk, four runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Evan Kalina, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he scored a run and he earned a walk. Matt Hornstein went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Piper Hanish went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caleb Gimbel and Spencer Schmidt both earned two walks and each scored a run and Zaven Noetzelman earned a walk.

MONTICELLO 3 ALEXANDRIA 2

The Magic defeated the Cardinals in a very close ball game, their starting pitcher Luke Branson threw two innings. He issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Ritter threw two innings in relief, he issued three walks, and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Hudson Landkammer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hi

Their offense was led by Logan Rabb, he went 1-for-2, he scored a run and he had a stolen base and Caden Ritter was credited with a RBI. Carter Krippner earned two walks, scored a run and he had a stolen base. Hudson Landkammer earned two walks and Trevor Jones earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Aiden Thornton and Carson Wolkerstorfer both earned a walk and Carson scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher, Caleb Gimbel threw one inning, he issued two walks and he gave up one run. Piper Hanish threw two innings in relief, issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Wyatt Mohr threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he gave up two runs.

Their offense was led by Grayson Grove, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Wyatt Mohr earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyson Haledon, Joe Lamski and Caleb Gimbel all earned a walk and Matt Horstien earned a walk and a stolen base.

Alexandria

Dealer of the night: Matthew Hornstien

Silver Slugger: Grayson Grove

Hard Hat Grinder: Scout Shoenrock

Monticello

Dealer of the night: Logan Raab

Silver Slugger: Drew Ritter

Hard Hat Grinder:Caden Ritter

11-10 exciting win with Hutchinson topping Cold Spring with the help of a few Litchfield players on each team at Bob Cross Field.

Howie: Dealer of the Night

Dre Joyner: Hard Hat Grinder of the night

Zach Kuseske: Silver Slugger of the night

Starz 8 Buffalo 7/STARZ 9 Buffalo 1

Silver Slugger: Nate Krantz

Dealer of the Night: Kevin Rahe

Hard Hat Grinder:Justin Johnson

Special thanks to the players from Willmar gathering up enough players to have a fun night as the Starz team had a lot of guys playing football

Kimball 7 Eden-Valley-Watkins 3 (Sunday)

BBE 10 Cold Spring 0 (Sunday)

Dealer of the Day:

Will vanBeck-Elrosa

Hunter Heidgertken- ROCORI

Grinder:

Wyatt Steffenson-Elrosa

Steven Rothstein- ROCORI

Silver Slugger:

Peyton Winter-Elrosa

Tyson Willenbring- ROCORI