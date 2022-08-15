Free Agent Softball Tournament, Home Run Derby Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- You can sign up right now for a free agent softball tournament in town this Saturday.

The Free Agent Draft Tournament and Home Run Derby is at Whitney Sports Complex. You register online as an individual and a random draw will determine teams. Each player is guaranteed to play at least two games.

After the tournament is over, the second annual Home Run Derby will be held. The deadline to register is this Friday.

Get our free mobile app

The cost for the softball tournament is $20. The cost for the Home Run Derby is $10. You must participate in the tournament to participate in the home run derby.