Four Local Players Highlight Rox ’21 Roster

Rox fans at Joe Faber Field will see a quartet of familiar faces when the team takes the field this summer. The 2021 edition of the Northwoods League team features two Rocori Spartans, a Tech Tiger and a former Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm standout.

Former Rocori Spartan Jordan Barth (Augustana) is set to return for a third season with the Rox in 2021. An infielder, Barth has been one of the best players in team history in his first two seasons.

He burst onto the scene in 2019 by hitting .323 while also setting team records in hits (99), doubles (25), extra base hits (32), total bases (144) and runs scored (54). For his efforts he was named the team's Most Valuable Player and was invited to participate in the Major League Dreams Showcase.

Barth followed up his monster 2019 season with a solid 2020 campaign in which he hit .310 with a .764 OPS.

Fellow Rocori graduate Jack Steil (Nebraska) will join Barth in St. Cloud this summer.

The infielder hit .406 as a junior and .357 with six home runs as a senior with the Spartans while also leading Rocori to a state football championship at quarterback.

Former Tech Tiger Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State) is also coming back for a third season with the Rox. The seven-foot-tall lefty was the Rox Pitcher of the Year in 2019 with a 1.35 earned run average and a team-record seven wins on his way to being named to the midseason and postseason All Star teams.

Koenig appeared in nine games with the Rox in 2020, posting an 0-1 record.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm baseball program will be represented by left-handed pitcher Brady Posch (Nebraska-Omaha) who will be playing his first season with the Rox.

Posch, who missed the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injury, has not pitched for UNO this season.

The Rox open the 2021 season with a game at Mankato Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

The home opener is set for Friday night when the Duluth Huskies visit Joe Faber Field.